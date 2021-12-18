Zacks Investment Research Lowers Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

OMI stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

