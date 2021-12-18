Zacks Investment Research Lowers Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Southern States Bancshares has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.59.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $7,014,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,488,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

