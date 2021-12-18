Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Buy

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ROIC opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 549,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 72.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

