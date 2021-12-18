Zealium (NZL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $19,019.40 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005441 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

