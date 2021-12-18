Zel (ZEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00342579 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00138419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00087088 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

