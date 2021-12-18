Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75.

On Friday, October 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.61.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.