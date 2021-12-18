Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Anika Therapeutics worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIK. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ANIK opened at $37.39 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.19, a PEG ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

