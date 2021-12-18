ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 5,702,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

