Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to announce $221.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.70 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $490.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $903.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,529. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 41,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,490,145.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

