Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.64.

ZNGA opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Zynga by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

