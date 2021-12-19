-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $99,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,585. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

