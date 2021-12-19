-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALNA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 1,056,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

