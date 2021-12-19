$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000.

Shares of Snap One stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

