-$0.21 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.31). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.