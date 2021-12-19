-$1.05 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.00). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 550,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,317. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $412.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.