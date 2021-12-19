$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.62. 28,871,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,843. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

