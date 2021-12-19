$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE SAIC traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $82.90. 1,565,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

