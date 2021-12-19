$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE SAIC traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $82.90. 1,565,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.