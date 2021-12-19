$10.05 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post $10.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. SRAX posted sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 million to $31.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.52 million, with estimates ranging from $39.03 million to $46.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.95. SRAX has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

