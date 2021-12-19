$10.60 Million in Sales Expected for Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) to report sales of $10.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.55 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $37.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.98 million to $37.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $48.53 million, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 889,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,828. Arteris has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.57.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

