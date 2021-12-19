1,335 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,335 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

