$144.96 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report $144.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.12 million and the highest is $147.47 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $148.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $574.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on TGP shares. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

TGP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. 1,184,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 86,151 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 340,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

