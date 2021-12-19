17,062 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $292.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

