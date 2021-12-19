180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.2% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 898.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Lennar by 725.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

