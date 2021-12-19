180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Crocs by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,064 shares of company stock worth $3,493,923. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $136.12 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

