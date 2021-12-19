180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV opened at $158.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day moving average of $160.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.