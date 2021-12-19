180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $665.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

