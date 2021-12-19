18,016 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

