$194.55 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce sales of $194.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.34 million and the highest is $202.09 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $161.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $751.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $818.22 million, with estimates ranging from $740.39 million to $880.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,326,000 after buying an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,056,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after buying an additional 205,833 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

