$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

TFII opened at $105.91 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.