$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.47. 1,010,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,156,000 after buying an additional 29,378 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,250,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

