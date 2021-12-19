220,000 Shares in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.38% of Ault Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter worth $140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter worth $2,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ault Global by 643.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ault Global by 101.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 151,920 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 1,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,525,000 shares of company stock worth $5,251,530 and have sold 27,000 shares worth $43,740. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ault Global stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($30.79) million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 21.98%.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

