23,381 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

