$303.59 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $303.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.90 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $268.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

CONE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,269. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

