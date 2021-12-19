$63.55 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report sales of $63.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $64.26 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $56.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $231.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $232.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $270.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of VCRA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.24. 658,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,906. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -255.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $42,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,143,136. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

