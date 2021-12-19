$63.63 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce $63.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $246.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.70 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $279.98 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $283.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Paya stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,147. Paya has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $875.29 million, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of -0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Paya during the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,092,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

