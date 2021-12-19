6,641 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $133,000.

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $64.43 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.29 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84.

