6,641 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $133,000.

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $64.43 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.29 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.