7,000 Shares in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6,818.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

FVAL stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

