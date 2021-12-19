$75.49 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce sales of $75.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.20 million. Upland Software posted sales of $78.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $308.20 million, with estimates ranging from $304.23 million to $310.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $84,977. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $18.92. 775,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,422. Upland Software has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $577.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.