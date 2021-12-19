$813.60 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post sales of $813.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.00 million and the lowest is $786.20 million. EnerSys reported sales of $751.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. 796,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,016. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 15.9% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 5.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

