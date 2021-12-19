$95.27 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report sales of $95.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $95.31 million. Appian reported sales of $81.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $359.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $359.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $424.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $427.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.60. 1,095,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,632. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

