Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Aalberts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. Aalberts has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

