ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives CHF 33.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 33.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBN shares. Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

