Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $759,416.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,007 shares of company stock worth $3,898,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.79. 342,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,560. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

