Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

ACN stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.63 and a 200 day moving average of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

