AceD Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, AceD has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $41,910.04 and approximately $418.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000868 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

