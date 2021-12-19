AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce sales of $29.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $97.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATY shares. TD Securities cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

AcuityAds stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $31,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AcuityAds by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.