Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Buys 2,700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,135,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

