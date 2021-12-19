Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Hillman Solutions makes up about 1.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $94,895,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $15,784,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

