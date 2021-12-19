Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Makes New $611,000 Investment in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECVT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

ECVT stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02. Ecovyst Inc has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

