Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Venator Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 396,010 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.87. Venator Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.